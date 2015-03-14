STATE STREET BALLET YOUNG DANCERS PRESENT A Spring Celebration of Dance
March 14, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
The State Street Ballet Young Dancers present A Spring Celebration of Dance. The apprentice company to State Street Ballet, SSBYD will perform new works by Kassandra Taylor Newberry and Dana Young. In addition, the evening will feature excerpts from Sleeping Beauty and new works by emerging choreographers.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 14, 2015 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $35 - VIP $25 - General $14 - Student (Tickets include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
- Location: lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St. Santa Barbara, Ca 93101
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/ssbyd-spring-celebration-dance/