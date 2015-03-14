Calendar » STATE STREET BALLET YOUNG DANCERS PRESENT A Spring Celebration of Dance

March 14, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The State Street Ballet Young Dancers present A Spring Celebration of Dance. The apprentice company to State Street Ballet, SSBYD will perform new works by Kassandra Taylor Newberry and Dana Young. In addition, the evening will feature excerpts from Sleeping Beauty and new works by emerging choreographers.