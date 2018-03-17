Calendar » State Street Ballet Young Dancers Presents Celebration of Dance

March 17, 2018 from 7:00 pm

State Street Ballet Young Dancers proudly presents its annual Celebration of Dance on March 17, 2017 at the Lobero Theatre at 7:00 pm. Featuring innovative choreography ranging from classical to contemporary, Celebration of Dance highlights the work of State Street Ballet Young Dancers, a pre-professional student training and performing program.

The show features the innovative choreography of Kassandra Taylor Newberry, from Atlanta, Georgia, with “There It Is” and Kevin Jenkins’ dramatic “Danzon No. 2.” Opening with excerpts from the classic Sleeping Beauty, the performance also includes a piece choreographed by State Street Ballet Master Gary McKenzie set to Handel’s Water Music for SSBYD’s five graduating seniors. Other highlights include pieces from Shelby Joyce, freelance artist and Gustafson Dance instructor; contemporary works from SSBYD alumni Jenna Comstock and Kate Winterbauer; and emerging choreography from students Fenna Roukema, Sophia Vraciu, and Ella Rotondo. “There It Is,” along with two of the Emerging pieces—“Ponder” and “Self-Control”— have been selected to be performed in Spokane, Washington, at the Regional Dance America/Pacific festival in April. Guest company Santa Barbara Festival Ballet will be performing Valerie Huston’s work “Emboîté.”

SSBYD was founded as a pre-professional training program, providing young dancers with the discipline and performing experience necessary for a career in dance. The dancers train under the direction of Allison Gustafson and Nicole Comella. SSBYD is an apprentice company to the professional company State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara, directed by Rodney Gustafson, nationally recognized for its innovative choreography and unique style.