Calendar » State Street Ballet’s “Evenings”

February 3, 2018 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

State Street Ballet's choreography showcase is back! EVENINGS is an intimate performance of new works created by State Street Ballet dancers, performed in a studio setting. Don't miss world premiere choreography by Edgar Zendejas (Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Ballets Jazz Montreal) set to iconic music from Aram Khachaturian's "Spartacus" as well as new works by SSB dancers and staff, Meghan Buddy, Anna Carnes, Jimmy Folsom, Cecily Stewart, and Gary McKenzie.



Tickets are $20 if reserved in advance or $25 at the door and include a free glass of wine. Doors open at 7pm, performance at 7:30. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue. For tickets and more information go to <http://www.statestreetballet.com/performances/index.html>

*Photo Credit: Andre Yew