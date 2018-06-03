Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:10 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

State Street Mile

June 3, 2018 from 8:00am - 11:30am
The 19th State Street Mile will be held in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, California on Sunday, June 3, 2018. The State Street Mile has been selected by Competitor Magazine as one of 7 Must-Do Mile Road Races.

The Fastest, Funnest Mile in the West!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Assistance Program
  • Starts: June 3, 2018 8:00am - 11:30am
  • Price: $5-30
  • Location: Downtown Santa Barbara
  • Website: https://www.sbmile.com/
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Assistance Program
 
 
 