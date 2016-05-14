State Street Nationals Blues Cruise Chili Cook Off
Chili tasting will be provided by eleven local restaurants with live music provided by the Pacific Coast Blues Band. Vote for your favorite chili by being a part of the inaugural People's Choice Award. Classic cars will be on display on Ortega Street between State Street and Chapala Street. You won't want to miss this exciting event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Santa Barbara's Downtown Holiday Parade.
Event Sponsors:
Santa Barbara Volkswagen
Downtown Santa Barbara
Montecito Bank & Trust
Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties, Co.
Also:
Blush Restaurant
Caffe Primo
Casa Blanca
Chuck's/Waterfront
Country Catering
High Sierra Grill
Holdren’s Steaks&Seafood Kaptain”s Firehouse BBQ
The Little Kitchen
The Nugget
Zodo's
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: State Street Nationals
- Starts: May 14, 2016 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Santa Barbara Volkswagen, 630 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA, US
- Website: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/state-street-nationals-blues-cruise-chili-cook-off-tickets-24413886592?aff=efbevent
- Sponsors: State Street Nationals