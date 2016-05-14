Calendar » State Street Nationals Blues Cruise Chili Cook Off

May 14, 2016 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Chili tasting will be provided by eleven local restaurants with live music provided by the Pacific Coast Blues Band. Vote for your favorite chili by being a part of the inaugural People's Choice Award. Classic cars will be on display on Ortega Street between State Street and Chapala Street. You won't want to miss this exciting event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Santa Barbara's Downtown Holiday Parade.

Event Sponsors:

Santa Barbara Volkswagen

Downtown Santa Barbara

Montecito Bank & Trust

Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties, Co.

Also:

Blush Restaurant

Caffe Primo

Casa Blanca

Chuck's/Waterfront

Country Catering

High Sierra Grill

Holdren’s Steaks&Seafood Kaptain”s Firehouse BBQ

The Little Kitchen

The Nugget

Zodo's