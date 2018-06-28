Calendar » State Street Retail: Developing a Plan for the Future

June 28, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

The public is invited to join the World Business Academy on Thursday, June 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Belmond El Encanto Resort for a community discussion on an action plan for a downtown that works. The Academy will host a panel of influential business and development leaders from Santa Barbara and across California, including Palm Springs Urban Planner Jerry Ogburn, who was a key player in the Palm Springs Downtown Revitalization Project.

The Belmond El Encanto Resort in Santa Barbara is located at 800 Alvarado Place. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by emailing the World Business Academy at [email protected] or calling (805) 892-4600.