Staying True to Yourself

January 1, 2013 from 4:00pm - 7:30pm

Most of us want to work out the issues in our lives that don't bring us happiness. But when we try to change, we are often faced with the fear of the unknown, and we choose the comfort of what we know - even if it causes us unhappiness - over the challenges of change and growth. Through learning and practicing Buddha's teachings, we can begin to see through the limitations of what we know and acquire the knowledge of our true potential, giving us the confidence to change.