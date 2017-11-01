Friday, March 23 , 2018, 4:30 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

STEP

November 1, 2017 from 6:00 PM

STEP is the true-life story of a girls’ high-school step team in Baltimore. These young women love and thrive – on and off the stage – even when the world seems to work against them. They chase their ultimate dreams: to win a step championship and to be accepted into college. Deeply insightful and emotionally inspiring, STEP embodies the true meaning of sisterhood through a story of courageous young women worth cheering for. 83 min.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: November 1, 2017 6:00 PM
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: MCC Theater MultiCultural Center University of California, Santa Barbara Santa Barbara, CA 93106-2036
  • Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/fall-2017
 
 
 