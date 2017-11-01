Calendar » STEP

November 1, 2017 from 6:00 PM

STEP is the true-life story of a girls’ high-school step team in Baltimore. These young women love and thrive – on and off the stage – even when the world seems to work against them. They chase their ultimate dreams: to win a step championship and to be accepted into college. Deeply insightful and emotionally inspiring, STEP embodies the true meaning of sisterhood through a story of courageous young women worth cheering for. 83 min.