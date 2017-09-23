STEPS FOR SUCCESSFUL FALL GARDENING: TOOLS AND EDIBLE LANDSCAPES
September 23, 2017 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm
UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County Present a Free Public Workshop: Steps for Successful Fall Gardening: Tools and Edible Landscapes Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Santa Barbara Public Library, Faulkner Gallery, 40 East Anapamu, Santa Barbara from 1pm to 3pm
The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County will provide information on:
- Tools: Care for them and they will care for you!
- Edible plants in your garden
- Planting edible plants
- Maintaining edible landscapes
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 23, 2017 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Santa Barbara Public Library Faulkner Gallery, 40 East Anapamu, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://cesantabarbara.ucanr.edu