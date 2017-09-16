Friday, March 23 , 2018, 8:38 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Steve Allen’s, Meeting of Minds

September 16, 2017 from 2:30pm - 5:00pm

This "ultimate talk show," features actors potraying historical characters in a table discussion of their works and ideas, moderated by host, Steve Allen.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: September 16, 2017 2:30pm - 5:00pm
  • Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
  • Location: The Theater at Valle Verde, 900 Calle De Los Amigos, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www..SBHumanists.org
  • Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
 
 
 