April 29, 2012 from 7:00 pm

The thrillingly adept comedian, writer and banjo player Steve Martin has bluegrass fans everywhere clamoring to hear the latest from his award-winning collaboration with the Grammy-nominated North Carolina band the Steep Canyon Rangers! He returns by popular demand for an unforgettable evening of laughter and music, playing hits off the latest Grammy-nominated album, Rare Bird Alert.