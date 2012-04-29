Steve Martin
April 29, 2012 from 7:00 pm
The thrillingly adept comedian, writer and banjo player Steve Martin has bluegrass fans everywhere clamoring to hear the latest from his award-winning collaboration with the Grammy-nominated North Carolina band the Steep Canyon Rangers! He returns by popular demand for an unforgettable evening of laughter and music, playing hits off the latest Grammy-nominated album, Rare Bird Alert.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: arts&lec;
- Starts: April 29, 2012 7:00 pm
- Price: General Public $43.00 - $128.00 / UCSB Students $28.00
- Location: Granada Theatre
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2320