Author Steven J. Ross speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 17, 2018 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Steven J. Ross is Professor of History at the University of Southern California and director of the Casden Institute for the Study of the Jewish Role in American Life. His most recent book is Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots Against Hollywood and America, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in History for 2018.

His other books include Hollywood Left and Right: How Movie Stars Shaped American Politics, recipient of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Film Scholars Award and nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. The New York Times Book Review selected Hollywood Left and Right as a "Recommended Summer Readings" for 2012. His book, Working-Class Hollywood: Silent Film and the Shaping of Class in America, received the prestigious Theater Library Association Book Award for 1999 and was named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the "Best Books of 1998."

His articles and Op-Ed pieces have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, International Herald-Tribune, Newark Star Ledger, Washington Independent, HuffingtonPost, Hollywood Reporter, and Politico. Ross was recently profiled in the "Talk of the Town" section of The New Yorker. He has lectured throughout the U.S. as well as in London, Paris, Sydney, and Auckland.