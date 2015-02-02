Calendar » Stick, Disc Golfers Take Aim at Tourney

February 2, 2015 from 11:30

Golfers and disc golfers will have a unique opportunity to play together in the seventh annual Will’s Tourney on Monday, Feb. 2, at 11:30 a.m. at the Glen Annie Golf Club. A buffet dinner, raffle and awards presentation will follow the tournament at 5:15 p.m. Green fees are $150, $115 for recent graduates (’06-’12) and $75 for current students. All proceeds from the event benefit the William Wiersma Endowment Scholarship Fund at Westmont. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. To register or for more information, please go to willstourney.com or contact Karen Sloan, Westmont special events manager, at (805) 565­-6069.



Wiersma graduated from Westmont in 2006 after spending his senior year studying at Oxford University. He was killed in a car accident in October 2006 while returning from an Ultimate Frisbee tournament in Phoenix. The following year, the Wiersmas established a scholarship to honor the principles of collaboration for which Will stood.