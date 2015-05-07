Calendar » Stick Performance by Emmett Chapman

May 7, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

In 1969, the Stick was created to embody the advantages of an electric guitar, while exploring the range of two-handed playing. This is a special opportunity to hear canonical pieces by Impressionist composers, such as Claude Debussy and Maruice Ravel, as interpreted by the Stick’s inventor, Emmett Chapman, in conversation with important paintings from the ongoing exhibition Degas to Chagall: Important Loans from The Armand Hammer Foundation.

Ridley-Tree Gallery

Free