September 18, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

The end of summer signals one of the most exciting times for winemakers… it’s harvest season. To celebrate, Wine + Beer​ and the Santa Barbara Public Market​ continue their popular winemaker dinner series on Friday, September 18 at 6:00pm, with Chef Brian Dodero and Stolpman Vineyards. For this exclusive dinner Chef Dodero will prepare an Italian inspired harvest menu to pair perfectly with some of Stolpman’s most exceptional wines.

The Stolpman Winemaker Dinner is on Friday, September 18 at 6:00pm. This is an intimate event, with only 32 seats available. Tickets are $95 and advance reservations are required. Call 805-770-7702 for details and to reserve.