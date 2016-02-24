Calendar » Stop Dieting, Start Living

February 24, 2016 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM



Stop Dieting, Start Living:



Break the chain without losing results

with Health Coach Allison Antoinette



Learn how to:

* clear the confusion from conflicting dietary trends

* approach weight loss without deprivation

* determine when it's okay to indulge in sugar

* find the balance and lose the stress around food



*Feel free to bring a friend and RSVP

by

emailing [email protected] or talking to our host!

