Stop Dieting, Start Living

February 24, 2016 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM


Stop Dieting, Start Living: 


Break the chain without losing results
with Health Coach Allison Antoinette


Learn how to: 

* clear the confusion from conflicting dietary trends
* approach weight loss without deprivation
* determine when it's okay to indulge in sugar
* find the balance and lose the stress around food
 
*Feel free to bring a friend and RSVP  
by
 emailing [email protected] or talking to our host!
 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: February 24, 2016 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: workzones, 351 paseo nuevo, 2nd floor
  • Website: http://bit.ly/1JUdFDc
 
 
 