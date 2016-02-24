Stop Dieting, Start Living
Stop Dieting, Start Living:
Break the chain without losing results
with Health Coach Allison Antoinette
Learn how to:
* clear the confusion from conflicting dietary trends
* approach weight loss without deprivation
* determine when it's okay to indulge in sugar
* find the balance and lose the stress around food
*Feel free to bring a friend and RSVP
by
emailing [email protected] or talking to our host!
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 24, 2016 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: workzones, 351 paseo nuevo, 2nd floor
- Website: http://bit.ly/1JUdFDc