Calendar » ‘Stop, Drop & Roll: Eliminate a Migraine or Headache Fast’

March 27, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Diana Anderson will return to Impact Hub Santa Barbara, 1117 State St., at 5:45 Monday, Feb. 27, to again discuss how to deal with migraine headaches. It's a free community event.

Anderson is an author, public speaker and counselor. She is writing her latest book on dealing with migraines. Anderson has spoke previously at Impact Hub on this subject.

If you suffer from migraines, or know anyone who does, tell them to attend this event.