June 3, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

CULTURE CLUB

Elverhoj Museum of History and Art

Join friends at a series of festive events celebrating the treasures of our community. Sip & savor local flavors, revel in dialogue and story, discover and share traditions. No charge for admission.

Friday June 3

7 to 9 pm

Stories at Sunset

Explore native language and oral traditions through stories and song. Celebrate your own unique roots while discovering the rich material and spiritual culture of the Chumash. Dessert and wine pairings will stimulate the palette at the end of a long June day as songs and native language fill the air.

Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. There is no charge for admission. Suggested donation is $5. For more information, phone the Museum at (805) 686-1211 or visit www.elverhoj.org.