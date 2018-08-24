Calendar » Stories from the Sea: An Ocean Short Film Event

August 24, 2018 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

The ocean has always provided— how can we give back?



Join us for an evening of inspiring films about the ocean: how we connect to it, how we inadvertently damage it, and how we can take steps to heal it and help preserve its vital role. Come see eight short films (~1 hour) about the ocean and hear from local non-profits working in marine conservation. Stay for a short Q&A with filmmakers after the screening!



7:00 pm - tacos, beer, mingling

7:30 pm - program begins



Beer generously provided by Figueroa Mountain Brewing | Taco truck by Romanti-Ezer onsite

Bring old wetsuits for donation to Amigos Marinos!



Ticketing: $7 in advance | $10 at the door



Program:

I Am Ocean: Pua Case, Ocean Media Institute, 2016

Isla Vista: Below the Surface, Marco Mazza, 2018 * selections from film only *

Sea Change: The Battle Against Poaching in Palau, Vacationland Studios, 2018

Eco-Warriors: Trailer, Red Apple Productions, 2018

The Discarded, Sound Off Films, 2016

Shelling Out Solutions, Desmond Ho, Erin O’Reilly, Emily Read, Erik Martinez, 2017

Cities of the Sea, California Natural History Group, 2018 * selections from film only *

The Salty Generations, Shaun Wolfe & Shelby Oliver, 2018



Partners:

The SANDBOX • Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. • Shaun Wolfe Photography • Strategic Environmental Communication, Bren School, UC Santa Barbara • Santa Barbara Channelkeeper • Community Environmental Council • Surfrider • Amigos Marinos