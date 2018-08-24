Stories from the Sea: An Ocean Short Film Event
The ocean has always provided— how can we give back?
Join us for an evening of inspiring films about the ocean: how we connect to it, how we inadvertently damage it, and how we can take steps to heal it and help preserve its vital role. Come see eight short films (~1 hour) about the ocean and hear from local non-profits working in marine conservation. Stay for a short Q&A with filmmakers after the screening!
7:00 pm - tacos, beer, mingling
7:30 pm - program begins
Beer generously provided by Figueroa Mountain Brewing | Taco truck by Romanti-Ezer onsite
Bring old wetsuits for donation to Amigos Marinos!
Ticketing: $7 in advance | $10 at the door
Program:
I Am Ocean: Pua Case, Ocean Media Institute, 2016
Isla Vista: Below the Surface, Marco Mazza, 2018 * selections from film only *
Sea Change: The Battle Against Poaching in Palau, Vacationland Studios, 2018
Eco-Warriors: Trailer, Red Apple Productions, 2018
The Discarded, Sound Off Films, 2016
Shelling Out Solutions, Desmond Ho, Erin O’Reilly, Emily Read, Erik Martinez, 2017
Cities of the Sea, California Natural History Group, 2018 * selections from film only *
The Salty Generations, Shaun Wolfe & Shelby Oliver, 2018
Partners:
The SANDBOX • Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. • Shaun Wolfe Photography • Strategic Environmental Communication, Bren School, UC Santa Barbara • Santa Barbara Channelkeeper • Community Environmental Council • Surfrider • Amigos Marinos
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The SANDBOX, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Shaun Wolfe Photography, Strategic Environmental Communication Bren School UC Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Community Environmental Council, Surfrider, Amigos Marinos
- Starts: August 24, 2018 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $7 in advance, $10 at the door
- Location: The SANDBOX, 414 Olive St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/stories-from-the-sea/tickets
- Sponsors: The SANDBOX, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Shaun Wolfe Photography, Strategic Environmental Communication Bren School UC Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Community Environmental Council, Surfrider, Amigos Marinos