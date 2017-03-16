Calendar » Stories in Art - American Art and Artists

March 16, 2017 from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Stories in American art is an overview of important and uniquely American art movements. We learn about the artist's role that both reflected and shaped our history, culture and singular heritage. Look at art forms including and beyond painting for past 300 plus years. Art and design theory are examined as well as what has shaped and propelled changes and growth in American art forms. You will see hundreds of beautiful art images in power point presentations. No art background is needed. Join us for a lively and informative class.

Class meets from 3/16/2017 - 4/20/2017, 5 sessions.