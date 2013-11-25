Calendar » Stories We Tell

November 25, 2013 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2845 or (805) 893-3535

Stories We Tell

“A revelation. Sarah Polley has transformed the secrets and lies of her own life into glowing artistic truth.” Time magazine

In this inspired, genre-twisting new film, Oscar-nominated writer/director Sarah Polley discovers that the truth depends on who’s telling it. Both filmmaker and detective, she investigates the secrets kept by her family decades after her mother died. Playfully interviewing and interrogating a cast of characters of varying reliability, she elicits refreshingly candid, yet mostly contradictory, answers. As each relates their version of the family mythology, present-day recollections shift into nostalgia-tinged glimpses of their mother, who departed too soon. A deeply personal film about the elusive nature of truth and memory, Stories We Tell “has power to alter your perception of the world” (The New York Times).

(Sarah Polley, 2013, 108 min.)