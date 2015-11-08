Calendar » Story Pirates

November 8, 2015 from 3:00pm

Based on the idea that every child has a story to tell, this whimsical theater group is a creative writer’s delight! With songs, hilarious props and puppets, they use stories written by elementary school kids as source material for outrageous, side-splitting musical improvisation and plays in which cats fly, kung-fu ninja babies fight crime, and tickle monsters take over the world. Avast, ye mateys, it’s time to batten down the hatches for big fun with the Story Pirates! (Approx. 60 min.)