Calendar » Storytelling for Effective Presentations

March 22, 2017 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Persuade donors, board members, investors and your own boss to support your next phase of development, your client or pet project. Tell a compelling story. Make your presentations come alive so they will generate results. Use archetypes, structure, and narrative techniques to hook an audience. Discover how to optimize the secrets of genre for your presentations. Incorporate the seven basic storytelling tropes to make your message resonate. Take the upper-hand and captivate others by renewing your sense of power and controlling your message.

5 Sessons: 3/22/2017 - 4/26/2017; 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm; *Please note: No class on 3/29/2017 due to holiday schedule.