Storytime party for "Nanny Paws," by Wendy Wahman

June 24, 2018 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Children's book author/illustrator of "Don't Lick the Dog," reads from her latest book, "Nanny Paws."

“Move over, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Good Dog, Carl: Nanny Paws knows exactly what to do for the kids in her care!” – Kirkus



Nanny Paws looks after Ally and Mae the only way she knows how—as a dog would. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for her girls. She feeds them a hearty breakfast (cookies are best), picks up their toys (teddy bears fit nicely in freshly dug holes), and even walks them to school (running them there is fun too). But one Tuesday, Ally and Mae come home sick, and it’s up to Nanny Paws to take care of them…in her own special way.

Nanny Paws book trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBant4KRjAA&feature=youtu.be