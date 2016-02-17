Calendar » Straight Outta Compton

February 17, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

“…an electrifying piece of hip-hop history that speaks urgently to right now.” – The Rolling Stone

In 1987, the streets of South Los Angeles were some of the most dangerous in the U.S. When five young men translated their experiences growing up into brutally honest music that rebelled against abusive authority, they gave an explosive voice to a silenced generation. Straight Outta Compton follows the rise and fall of N.W.A. as they used the most dangerous weapon around, their music, to expose the world to the truth about life in the hood and ignite a cultural revolution. (147 min, English, 2015)