Straight Talk About Men’s Health
Free Patient Education Seminar
Join Sansum Clinic Urologist, Dr. Daniel Curhan as he leads a presentation about erectile dysfunction and male incontinence. Over 30 million men in the U.S. experience these conditions. This is a FREE seminar to educate men about the advancements in the treatment of E.D. and male incontinence. Spouses and partners are welcome to attend.
Please RSVP by Friday, August 9, 2013
Call (805) 681-1756 to reserve your space.
Event Details
- Starts: August 13, 2013 6:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane, Santa Barbara, CA - 3rd Floor Conference Room