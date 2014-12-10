Straight Talk About Men’s Health
Straight Talk About Men's Health
Erectile Dysfunction and Male Incontinence
Join Sansum Clinic board certified Urologist, Dr. Daniel Curhan as he discusses these important issues about men's health.
Over 30 million men in the U.S. experience these conditions. This is a FREE seminar to educate men about advancements in the treatment of E.D. and male incontinence.
Please RSVP no later than Friday, December 5.
Call 805-681-1756 to reserve your space today.
*spouses and partners are welcome to attend*
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: eabaker76
- Starts: December 10, 2014 6:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: Sansum Clinic Medical & Surgical Center, Elings Pavilion, 4151 Foothill Road, 1st Floor Conference Room