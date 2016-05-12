Calendar » Stranded in Antarctica: Shackleton’s Code for Survival

May 12, 2016 from 7:00pm

Lecture presented by Michele Jackman

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, May 12, 2016 at 7 pm

Members only Reception • 6:15 – 6:45 pm

Cost: Free (members), $10 (non-members)

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456-8747

Lecture Series Sponsored by: Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, John C. Woodward, and Silvio Di Loreto

You may have seen the story of Shackleton and the ship Endurance, stranded with a crew of 27 men in Antarctica from 1914-16. Learn the real secrets of this amazing survival story and what lessons it still provides in our own time in a fun and interactive presentation by Michele Jackman, who teaches these secrets at UC and in her own programs at OWLWorks nationwide. This is an incredible story of leadership, persistence, shared strengths, and determination under the most horrible, debilitating conditions.



Michele Jackman, President of Michele Jackman Enterprises and Adventures (mjackman.com) is an author, speaker, and past instructor at UCSB, and in various UC Extensions. She conducts her own seminars on Leadership, and Human Relations/ Human factors throughout the country, and especially for the US Navy training programs. She has a wide range of experiences in the corporate sector with the Fortune 500, and less fortunate 5000, for over 40 years internationally as well. Best of all, is a sailor at heart herself following a tradition of her father, who was a Merchant Marine during these times and told her the story when she was very young. She is the recent recipient of the Woman of Distinction Award given by the Santa Barbara Associates, a local Women’s Leadership organization.