Stranger, you are the guest of God

February 1, 2019 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Home is the consciousness of good.

We all yearn for home - a place where we can feel secure. In Psalms, it says, "Lord, thou hast been our dwelling place in all generations." What does it mean to find our refuge in God? We can each gain a sense of home as the warm embracing presence of God's care, which can never be lost.

Our speaker, Heloiśa Rivas, is a Christian Science practitioner and teacher who speaks with audiences in five languages all around the world about the immeasurable value of praying and healing.

Sponsored by the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Santa Barbara