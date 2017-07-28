Calendar » Strategic Job Search

July 28, 2017 from 12:30pm - 4:30pm

This class is designed to help students develop and implement a strategic job search plan. You will learn about sources of occupational information and how to utilize this information in the career planning and job search process. Students will learn how to create an effective resume and to interview for success.

Students may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Career Strategist Badge.

To obtain the Career Strategist Badge, students must complete a total of three courses:

(1) Personalized Career Planning (required)

(2) Strategic Job Search (required)

(3) LinkedIn for Business (required)

Strategic Job Search takes place on Friday July 28 and August 4 from 12:30 PM until 4:30 PM.

Course number: PD NC002 (CRN 81178)

Date: Friday, July 28 & Friday, August 4

Time: 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28, 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job-seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free noncredit certificate programs to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282.