Calendar » Strengthening Religious Freedom ~ Stories of Courage from Around the World

April 23, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Parents looking to help their children understand the value of religious freedom will be inspired by the stories of courageous individuals who are living for something bigger and making it possible for more people to experience the freedom they were made – or, “hardwired” – for.

Join Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School for a FREE lecture by Tina Ramirez, founder and president of Hardwired, Inc., an organization that is planting the seeds of a global movement for religious freedom among the next generation.

Topics include:

Learning the value of religious freedom in your own life and for people everywhere

Encouragement from the impact of individuals defending religious freedom

Guidance for parents to help their children respond to religious oppression in the news

Showing compassion and respect for people of other faiths and beliefs

Tina Ramirez is the founder and president of Hardwired, Inc. She has traveled to over 30 countries to help local communities and governments strengthen protection for religious freedom. She has spoken before the African Union and the United Nations Human Rights Council, and testified before the U.S. Congress. She was a contributing author and editor of Human Rights in the United States: A Dictionary and Documents. Learn more at www.hardwiredglobal.org