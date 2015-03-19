Strengthening the Postpartum Bond in Latino Families
Postpartum depression is a real and often-ignored challenge faced by new parents, extended families, and the community. This symposium presented by the Master's in Clinical Psychology program at Antioch University Santa Barbara is designed for anyone interested in the realities of postpartum depression and its effects within the Latino community.
Participants will learn about strategies to prevent postpartum depression specifically applicable to Latino clients and support healthy infant-parent development and family connections. Featuring presenters Ma. Asuncion Lara, Ph.D. and Mariela Marin, MA, Core Faculty in Antioch University Santa Barbara's Master's in Clinical Psychology program.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Antioch University Santa Barbara, The American Association of University Women Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley branch, Postpartum Education for Parents, and Kids Network of Santa Barbara County.
- Starts: March 19, 2015 9:00am - 4:30pm
- Price: $55-$110
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/ausb-ma-clinical-psychology-seminar-series/
