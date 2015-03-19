Calendar » Strengthening the Postpartum Bond in Latino Families

March 19, 2015 from 9:00am - 4:30pm

Postpartum depression is a real and often-ignored challenge faced by new parents, extended families, and the community. This symposium presented by the Master's in Clinical Psychology program at Antioch University Santa Barbara is designed for anyone interested in the realities of postpartum depression and its effects within the Latino community.

Participants will learn about strategies to prevent postpartum depression specifically applicable to Latino clients and support healthy infant-parent development and family connections. Featuring presenters Ma. Asuncion Lara, Ph.D. and Mariela Marin, MA, Core Faculty in Antioch University Santa Barbara's Master's in Clinical Psychology program.

Click here for more information.