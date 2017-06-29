Calendar » Stress Managment Workshop

June 29, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Stress plays a massive role in twenty-first century life and is one of the primary reasons for illness, depression, lost of productivity, and unhappiness. Although we cannot avoid life’s pressures, we can influence the extent of which these pressures affect us and how we manage them.

By the end of this course you will know how to:

• Use key techniques to reduce stress

• Manage your emotions

• Incorporate mindfulness skills in your life

• Feel resilient and capable of handling stress

• Feel good no matter what

• Be a better partner, parent, co-worker and community leader

• Increase energy levels and performance

• Experience relaxation at will

• Breakthrough the habit of stress

This is a 3 class series, 7:00pm-8:30pm

Thursday, June 29

Thursday, July 20

Thursday, August 24

For more information: 805.708.6363 or 805.886.8169

[email protected]

COST: $10 prepay, $15 at the door, per class

Prepay through PayPal: [email protected]