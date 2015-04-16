Calendar » Strive for 95 Symposium

April 16, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Please join us for a panel discussion about the need to build immunity in Santa Barbara and our surrounding communities to 95%, and what we can do as a community to protect our families.

Panelists include: Steven Barkley, MD, Daniel Brennan, MD, Charity Dean, MD, MPH, David Fisk, MD and Mary-Louise Scully, MD.

This event is free and open to the public. Adults only please. Reservations are required. Please RSVP by April 10, 215. Email: [email protected] or call: (805) 681-7787.

.