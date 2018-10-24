Calendar » Strong Island

October 24, 2018 from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

William Ford Jr.’s family is left restless as the murderer of their 24-year old son is allowed to walk free. William Ford Sr. suffers a stroke two years after the death of his son, Barbara Ford finds herself incapacitated with health issues, and Yance, William Ford Jr.’s brother, is left to pick up the pieces.