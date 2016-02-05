Calendar » Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA : Father Daughter Dance 2016: Cinderella’s Ball

February 5, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Dance the night away at our daddy, daughter event. Come spend quality time bonding through music, photos, and games. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information on the father and daughter dance, contact Adria Griggs, Community Program Director at 805-686-2037 x226 or [email protected]