February 16, 2014 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2781 or (805) 893-3535

Dallas Children’s Theater

Adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette

Stuart Little

“Your family will squeal with delight with this latest production from the Dallas Children’s Theater.” The Dallas Morning News

All the charm, wisdom and joy of E.B. White’s classic novel are brought enchantingly to life in this production by Dallas Children’s Theater, hailed by Time magazine as one of the top five children’s theater companies in the U.S. Stuart Little tells the surprising story of a most unusual mouse who just happens to be born into an ordinary, human family in New York City. Follow his misadventures as he learns how to survive in a super-sized world of humans and discovers valuable lessons about the meaning of family, loyalty and friendship.

Approx. 60 minutes

Available on the Family Fun series. Not available on Create Your Own series.

The Fun Starts Early!

An hour before the show, the fun kicks off with balloons, face painting and craft-making parties for kids.

Best for ages 4 and up