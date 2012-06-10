Calendar » Students Black belt 4th dan Degree, honored ba Master Jang

June 10, 2012 from 10.00am - 3.00pm

At Jang's Karate Studio, 517 De la Vina, Master D.K. Jang will be presenting the Master Certification(4th degree black belt) to 2 of his long time students, Miki Irvine and Massen Yaffee. They recently went to Korea and went through a 7 day evaluation and testing process in Soo Bahk Do Moo Duk Kwan with students form all over the world, to determine whether they could be certified into their new ranking. Both have passed with high praise from the Instructors and Grand Master in Seoul