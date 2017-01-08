Calendar » Studio Sunday on the Front Steps

January 8, 2017 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. In January, reimagine Julie Becker’s Untitled (Branch), (2001) by drawing a scene in pencil, then painting in glittered liquid watercolor.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free