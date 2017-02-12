Calendar » Studio Sunday on the Front Steps

February 12, 2017 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. In February, make an accordion book and paint your own story in watercolor inspired by the flying pigs in David Wiesner’s Tuesday.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free