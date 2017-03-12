Calendar » Studio Sunday on the Front Steps

March 12, 2017 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. In March, draw your own version of Judith Shea’s Mid-Life Venus, (1991) in graphite, colorize with bronze tempera paint, and collage the drawing and a length of white satin onto black chipboard.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free