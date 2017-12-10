Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 3:44 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Studio Sunday on the Front Steps

December 10, 2017 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Create your own “dedication page” inspired by Valeska Soares’ "For To" by tea painting a title page from a famous a children’s book printed on watercolor paper and drawing or writing a personal message of gratitude. The altered pages may be taken home or added to a group installation.

 

