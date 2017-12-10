Studio Sunday on the Front Steps
December 10, 2017 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Create your own “dedication page” inspired by Valeska Soares’ "For To" by tea painting a title page from a famous a children’s book printed on watercolor paper and drawing or writing a personal message of gratitude. The altered pages may be taken home or added to a group installation.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/studio-sunday-front-steps-25