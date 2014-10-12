Calendar » Studio Sunday on the Front Steps: Fabric

October 12, 2014 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm



Lucas Samaras, Reconstruction #107, sewn fabric on canvas. SBMA, Gift of Alan Shayne

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free

Fabric

October 12

Play with patterns and contrasting colors by piecing together a fabric collage inspired by Lucas Samaras’ Reconstruction #107 (1979).