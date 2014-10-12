Studio Sunday on the Front Steps: Fabric
Lucas Samaras, Reconstruction #107, sewn fabric on canvas. SBMA, Gift of Alan Shayne
Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.
Front Steps of the Museum
Free
Fabric
October 12
Play with patterns and contrasting colors by piecing together a fabric collage inspired by Lucas Samaras’ Reconstruction #107 (1979).
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: October 12, 2014 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net