Studio Sunday on the Front Steps: Gray Air-Dry Clay
July 10, 2016 from 1:30pm - 4:30pm
Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. In July, design a bodhi tree (a symbol of Buddha’s enlightenment) by “drawing” on gray air-dry clay.
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/studio-sunday-front-steps-8