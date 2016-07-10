Calendar » Studio Sunday on the Front Steps: Gray Air-Dry Clay

July 10, 2016 from 1:30pm - 4:30pm

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. In July, design a bodhi tree (a symbol of Buddha’s enlightenment) by “drawing” on gray air-dry clay.