Studio Sunday on the Front Steps: Joint Compound
Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. In November, create a found object assemblage version of Eileen Agar’s Madonna of the Setting Sun (1942) using joint compound.
Front Steps of the Museum
Free
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: November 13, 2016 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Front Steps of the Museum
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/studio-sunday-front-steps-12