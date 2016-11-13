Calendar » Studio Sunday on the Front Steps: Joint Compound

November 13, 2016 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. In November, create a found object assemblage version of Eileen Agar’s Madonna of the Setting Sun (1942) using joint compound.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free