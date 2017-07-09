Calendar » Studio Sunday on the Front Steps: Mat Board

July 9, 2017 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. In July, create an emboss print using the organic shapes and bold colors of Azechi Umetarō’s Skier (Sukiya) (1955).

Front Steps of the Museum

Free