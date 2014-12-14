Calendar » Studio Sunday on the Front Steps: Oil Pastel

December 14, 2014 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm



Frederick Hammersley, In the pink, 1964. Oil on panel, artist-made fram. SBMA, Gift of Frederick Hammersley Foundation

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free

Oil Pastel

December 14

Create an abstract composition of organic shapes and rich colors using water soluble oil pastels and tempera paint, then cut it up and reassemble after Frederick Hammersley’s In the pink (1964).