Calendar » Studio Sunday on the Front Steps: Oil Pastels

June 11, 2017 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. In June, pull collagraph prints from collaged surface plates treated with oil pastel, inspired by Malcolm Morley’s Arles/Miami portfolio.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free