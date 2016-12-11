Calendar » Studio Sunday on the Front Steps: Printing Ink

December 11, 2016 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. In December, reimagine Christopher Nevinson’s Self Portrait (1915) by painting and printing an abstract background onto colored paper, then collaging details onto the final composition.

Front Steps of the Museum

Free