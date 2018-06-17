Calendar » Studio Sunday on the Front Steps: Watercolor

October 9, 2016 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in this hands-on workshop with SBMA Teaching Artists on the Museum’s front steps. Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography, and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions. In October, draw lines and shapes on paper using quill pens and ink, then layer the composition with watercolor paint on transparency, inspired by John Tunnard’s Last Day (1944).

Front Steps of the Museum

Free